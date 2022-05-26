Stargirl season 3 spoilers: Meet the new Thunderbolt!

When you have a chance to see Stargirl season 3 on The CW this fall, there is one new voice you’ll be hearing along the way.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Seth Green is stepping in to voice Thunderbolt, the character portrayed by comedian Jim Gaffigan back in season 2. There aren’t always specific reasons given for change-ups like this; it can be for creative reasons, or it could just come down to schedlung.

Regardless, this particular character could sound a little bit different, and we know that Green is more than up for the task. His live-action and voice-acting credits are plentiful, whether it be Robot Chicken or him voicing Joker in Mass Effect, some of our favorite video games.

This fall, Stargirl in general is going to have the Herculean task of really anchoring much of The CW’s fall schedule in terms of comic-book shows. Remember that Batwoman, Naomi, and Legends of Tomorrow are all canceled, while both The Flash and Superman & Lois are being held until midseason. Even Riverdale, a show based on comics but not featuring superheroes, won’t be back until 2023. Hopefully, all of this will just cause The CW to market Stargirl further — it’s one of their most delightful shows from start to finish, and it manages to celebrate heroes and also let them have a little bit of fun along the way.

Now, if only we could hear a thing or two more about Mister Bones — this was one of the reveals at the end of season 2 that left us the most excited. Who would’ve expected that character to somehow enter the fold?

