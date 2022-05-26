Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Do we have a lot to look forward to here as we prepare for the series’ future?

If you love the Big Bang Theory prequel, we know that there are a lot of awesome plot points that the writers could be taking on soon. Think along the lines here of Georgie and Meemaw getting arrested, or Sheldon finally beginning a fashion-centric evolution that leads to more graphic tees and comic-book-related garb. He may not wear it all the time yet, but this is absolutely a big part of him now.

Of course, this is where we have to share the bad news: There is no new episode of Young Sheldon tonight. There also won’t be one next week, either. We’ve made it now to the end of the season and with that in mind, we’re stuck waiting until fall. The comedy will most likely return in either late September or early October, which is when it will be paired up with a fellow it in Ghosts. The two could end up providing a pretty formidable ratings punch, or at least that’s what we imagine they are hoping for.

We’re sure that there’s a lot of comedy coming in season 6, but we’d also remind you now of this: Darkness could also be around the corner. We know of some serious problems in George and Mary’s marriage already, and those could worsen based on what Big Bang Theory Sheldon said. There’s also the eventual death of George, though it doesn’t appear to be clear at present when the series is going to tackle that. (We do at least know this series has been renewed through season 7.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Young Sheldon season 6?

Are there any surprises you’re prepared for in advance? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

