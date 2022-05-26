Chicago Fire season 10 finale: Who is following Stella and Severide?

Entering tonight’s Chicago Fire season 10 finale, we got a chance to see a little bit of everything — including Stella and Severide’s wedding!

Before we get to that, though, let’s cover some other events. Take, for starters, Emma getting fired. That’s what happens when you abandon your partner out in the field. Also, wasn’t it nice to see Casey reunite with everyone at the firehouse? We know Jesse Spencer isn’t staying, but it’s just nice to just have him around!

Let’s get back to the wedding here. There was a moment where it didn’t feel like the wedding was going to happen. The original venue hit a snag at the last second, but thanks to Casey pulling some magic, the two were able to hop aboard a tour boat at the last minute, alongside the party and all of their guests! The vows were beautiful, as we tend to think that this was the ceremony so many Stellaride ‘shippers could have wanted. The backdrop of downtown Chicago, by the way, was gorgeous. This was as fitting a TV wedding as we’ve had, and we were glad that we got through all of it without any drama.

So was there still a cliffhanger? We were expecting that to some extent, even as we watched Stella and Severide get into the cabin. Then, things took an ominous turn as it was clear that the two were being followed there! What in the world is going to happen?

Well, we know that there are people out there who could be coming for Severide, but we don’t even think the who matters so much as the “what lies ahead.” We could see both of these characters in serious dangerous now, especially since this is the last moment they’d ever anticipate an attack.

Why can’t we have nice things Chicago Fire, even for just one night?

