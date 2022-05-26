The Flash season 8 episode 17 promo: Eobard Thawne is on Lian Yu!

In two weeks you are going to be seeing The Flash season 8 episode 17 on the air and per the new promo, this one looks awesome.

At first, it looked like this would be an Allegra-centric episode that didn’t further along the story enough, but that’s before the Reverse-Flash paranoia began. Tom Cavanagh is coming back as Eobard Thawne, largely as Barry wants to make sure he’s where he last left him: Lian Yu.

Of course, it’s awesome to see The Flash doing what it can to call back to its Arrow origins here, and we have to hope that this episode will also reveal what is really going on. Is there another speedster out there? How much of that is something we should worry about?

At the moment, it’s our feeling that “Keep It Dark” will set in stone the final graphic novel of the season, and it may feature a Big Bad from the comics we haven’t seen as of yet … or at least that’s our hope. We’ve been waiting to get a version of Cobalt Blue in here!

Also, the Caitlin questions

Barry shutting down her attempts to bring Frost back could have some pretty dramatic repercussions. Could this be one of the darkest stories for this character we’ve seen so far moving forward? We’re certainly concerned for the long-term future here, though we don’t even know if all of this will be fully realized until we get to a season 9. Caitlin is still grieving, and one of the things that comes with grief sometimes is people making some pretty unpredictable decisions. Without Frost, Dr. Snow suddenly doesn’t see herself as whole.

