The Gilded Age season 2 spoilers: Prepare for some big shifts!

The premiere of The Gilded Age season 2 is still a long ways away, but that isn’t stopping us from looking ahead to what’s next!

It isn’t really that hard for us to explain what’s at the core of this show: Relationships. This is almost all entirely about watching these different people try to navigate through what is a really difficult, complicated world. So many have big money, but that doesn’t mean they’re devoid of problems. Also, it doesn’t mean that they are immune to change.

Speaking in a new interview now with TV Insider, star Cynthia Nixon notes that Ada and Agnes are going to see a pretty significant shift in their dynamic — go ahead and prepare for that in advance:

“Without trying to say too much, there are things that happen in this season that make a tectonic shift in the power dynamics of those sisters … It’s one of the things I’m most excited about in this season.”

We anticipate in advance that season 2 is going to be more expansive than anything that we’ve seen in quite some time, and for a particularly good reason. You’re going to see a lot for the servants coming up and in general, many of the wealthy characters will try to elevate their status even more.

What makes The Gilded Age a little different from Downton Abbey is something that we’ve heard from Julian Fellowes before — with the HBO show, we’re seeing a world on the rise! Big money is something that surfaced in this era and never quite went away. Meanwhile, in Downton we see over time a slow decline of a certain status, mostly as these wealthy estate houses started to fade in terms of their significance. (Granted, we imagine that Downton still has more stories to tell if it ends up getting a third movie.)

