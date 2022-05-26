Chicago Fire season 10: Beloved Dalmatian Tuesday passes away

As we prepare for tonight’s Chicago Fire season 10 finale on NBC, there’s some devastating news coming out from the show community.

In a new post on Instagram, it was revealed by her trainer Christine Mahaney that Tuesday, the beloved Dalmatian featured at Firehouse 51 for years, has passed away. Here is a part of the caption below:

As Tuesday’s trainer this may be the most difficult post I ever make. With the season 10 finale also comes Tuesday’s last episode on Chicago Fire. It breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues. The love from you, Tuesday’s fans, over the past 4 years has been immense.

Allowing her into your homes and hearts will forever be cherished. Tuesday loved working on set and being a part of the Chicago Fire family. Her tail never stopped wagging. She truly was very special.

Tuesday spent a lot of time working alongside the cast and crew, and we’ve already started to see some tributes to her come pouring in. When you work on a show like this, you become a family, and absolutely this was a strong family unit from top to bottom — four-legged friends included. Tuesday was everything you could want in the quintessential firehouse Dalmatian, which gave the show all that much more of a heartwarming feel.

You will get a chance to see Tuesday during tonight’s finale, as it marks the wedding for Stella and Severide. There may be a special role for the dog planned out, so keep your eyes peeled for that. We’re glad that we will have one last tribute to her on the show, and it is going to be hard to imagine the firehouse without her moving forward. (The writers will have this summer to figure out what they want to do when it comes to the Tuesday “character” on the series.)

Our thoughts go out to Tuesday’s trainer, and the entirety of the Chicago Fire cast and crew, during what has to be a difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHATADOG Tuesday (@whatadogtuesday)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







