Succession season 4: Where are things now in the writing process?

If you’re like us, then you are chomping at the bit to get some more news on Succession season 4 sooner rather than later. The question becomes whether or not we’re going to get it! We know there’s a lot of story to come within the world of the Roy family, and it does appear as those we’re pretty close to much of it being charted out.

Speaking earlier this month to Variety, creator Jesse Armstrong noted that they were “almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over … They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.” Clearly, this is a hopeful sign that filming will be starting soon.

So how soon will that be? Earlier this year, there were rumors out there about a June start and based on the current state of the scripts, that feels very much possible. If not then, we could also envision the series kicking things off in July.

The reason why so much of the writing is done in advance for a show like this is rather simple: It’s intricate and deep! There is a lot of content that the writers need to get into and of course, they want to ensure that they tell these stories and tell them all properly. This also gives the actors time to prepare, especially those who want to know more of the material far in advance.

For now, we’re thinking that a late 2022 / early 2023 release window for season 4 seems likely.

