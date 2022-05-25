NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: Boss on eventual Hetty return

At some point over the course of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, we are going to see the return of Linda Hunt as Henrietta Lange. It’s something the majority of the fandom wants, just as it’s also something that G. Callen himself needs! Think in terms of what transpired in his childhood, and also hot Hetty is in part responsible for bringing him into this world of violence and chaos.

Rest assured, everyone involved with the long-running CBS show knows how important Hetty is! Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, here is some of what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say on that very subject:

That certainly has to play out. We started to see the beginning of the friction between the two of them as he starts to find more about his past that seemed to have been put to bed. He does start to have a bit of a confrontation with her in the burn room where she finally admits that he was someone who was in this program that he didn’t really know anything about —none of us really did — and then before he can sort of resolved this with her, she goes back to Syria.

Part of it is she had her own sort of operation going on, but I think she also probably went back early so that she didn’t have to deal with Callen because it’s not gonna be a pretty conversation. In the end, we will understand why she did it and that there were some other circumstances involved that save Hetty from being a bad guy, but it’s still a bit of a bit of a sore subject for Callen and something he’s gonna have to learn to live with.

Personally, we’d prefer to see the return of Hetty sooner rather than later, especially when you think about where he’s at in his life right now. He just got engaged to Anna, and we think that it’d be rather healthy for him to be able to relinquish some of the ghosts from his past and inch more towards his future. Hetty is not innocent, but we do believe she also cares for Callen. That’s what makes him getting some answers all the more important.

More than likely, you can expect to see NCIS: LA season 14 premiere in either late September or early October.

