MasterChef season 12 episode 2 preview: The MasterChef Junior twist!

Next week you’re going to be seeing MasterChef season 12 episode 2 air on Fox, and an interesting twist will be brought into the competition!

We already know that this season, subtitled Back to Win, is a little bit different from any other we’ve seen in the past. After all, we’re watching former contestants come back to show what they’ve learned! We’re also about to add to this some MasterChef Junior alum.

That’s right, everyone — if you want to feel extremely old, this is how that’s going to happen! Per the official synopsis for this episode, “three chefs who competed on MasterChef Junior enter the kitchen for the first time as adults.” Will they be at an advantage or disadvantage? That’s one thing we’re curious about already. These three have certainly less experience cooking than some of their competitors, but they may have gotten techniques and styles ingrained into their head at a much younger age. That can be valuable, and they still know the competition rather well.

Of course, we tend to think the judges will be tougher on them here than they ever were on the Junior edition but, in general, we rather like the existence of this twist. It just makes sense! One of the things that we like about what MasterChef does is it rarely forgets about its past and some of the contestants who took part. Since the Junior show has been on for a long time, what better way to show its viability?

In general, we’re of course expecting a higher degree of difficulty this season than ever before. There needs to be in order for this season to justify its existence. Hopefully, we’ve got a real culinary clash of the titans here that will play out through much of the summer as a real form of escapism.

