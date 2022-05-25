Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be diving into season 5 in the reasonably near future? It goes without saying, but there is a real fervor for getting the show back as soon as possible. After all, there is so much story to be told!

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to come in with the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one in the near future. The drama was left off of the fall schedule and with that, it is our presumption that you will see it again when we get around to midseason.

So when will the series premiere? Most likely at some point from January through March. It may depend on just how many episodes ABC orders, plus the performance of some of the other shows that are currently on the schedule.

When A Million Little Things does come back, we tend to think one of the subjects that will be covered right away is Gary’s health situation — and understandably so. It was revealed at the end of season 4 that his cancer had returned and with that, he is now recording video messages to his unborn child with Maggie. He wants to ensure that he can be there, even if he dies early on in the child’s life. (Please, let Gary live — we need it!)

For the time being, it has not been confirmed that season 5 will be the end of the road for the series, but we’re going into it accepting that as a possibility. After all, we don’t want to be disappointed with that news down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What are you hoping to see unfold when it comes to A Million Little Things season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates all about the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







