Is Candice Patton leaving The Flash? Where is Iris at tonight?

Is Candice Patton leaving The Flash and, beyond that, why aren’t we actually seeing Iris West-Allen on screen these days? If you are frustrated by the character’s current MIA status, let’s just say that we MORE than understand. It’s frustrating anytime that you see a popular character sidelined, especially one like Iris who has been around from the beginning.

Also, this is Barry Allen’s wife! It’s not like she is someone he would ever forget about.

Yet, here we are with this whole Still Force – time sickness storyline that is keeping Iris away from the action for the time being. We should note that you will see Patton again before the end of the season, but she’s expected to be gone for a little stretch of time now. She’s not the first series regular to have an unusual absence from the show, and it’s possible that she won’t be the last. We just hope that she is around for the real crux of the series, mostly because of the fact that she and Barry will need each other. The end of season 8 could feel in some ways like the end of the series — at one time, there was speculation that it would be.

We wish we could speak to Patton’s status beyond this season but alas, we cannot. The only thing that we can state for certain is that Grant Gustin is signed for 15 episodes; we’d hope that some other original cast members will join him. We know already that Jesse L. Martin (Joe) won’t be around as a series regular, but he could turn up for some sort of appearance. Go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

