The Flash season 8 episode 17 return date: ‘Keep It Dark’

Are you curious in getting The Flash season 8 episode 17 return date at The CW? What about more details on what’s ahead? Of course, we want to do our part in helping you if you’re curious!

The first order of business here, unfortunately, is sharing a little bit of sad news: You will be waiting for a little while longer to dive into the rest of the season. “Keep It Dark” is poised to arrive on Wednesday, June 8, and it will help to better set the stage for the end of the season. We know there’s a lot of mystery for the remainder of the season and personally, that’s something that excites us! We want to be guessing about how things could end, and also what characters could command a good chunk of the spotlight.

To get a few more details now on the episode (including a familiar face as the director), be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi (#817). Original airdate 6/8/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So will this story set the stage for a potential endgame? We tend to think so, and for a multitude of reasons. We know that the finale for this season was written, at least at first, as though it could be the series finale, and we’re expecting a good bit of fanfare that comes along with that. Here’s to hoping for a lot of things we won’t see coming.

