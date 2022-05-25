Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? More season 5 chatter

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Are we about to dive back into this family’s world in a very-much exciting way?

We know that the end of season 4 featured a couple of weddings, plus also some revelations that suggest more changes could be in the works. After all, Ben and Darlene may be making a big move! This is a show that has slowly evolved these characters over time, plus shown a lot of the struggles they face week in and week out.

Unfortunately, you will be waiting a good while to see any potential stories play out. Last week’s episode was the season 4 finale and now, we’re on a hiatus that is set to last for at least the next few months. It’s comforting to know that there is a season 5, but we also know that it won’t be premiering until we get around to late September or early October.

Odds are, we will learn an official premiere date in either June or July; we should note in advance that there will be a slight change in the show’s timeslot. After airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern for season 4, the upcoming season will shift forward an hour and come on at 8:00 instead. Why? This is a way for ABC to better consolidate their lineup, and give you a number of high-rated comedies all at once. This show will lead into The Goldbergs and from there, that will lead into Abbott Elementary, which is now going to air on Wednesdays. These three in particular are all enormous success stories, and we can’t be shocked that ABC would want to have them all as a part of a big comedy block.

Now, let’s just hope that season 5 lives up to some of the hype we have in our head for it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 5?

Are you sad that there won’t be a premiere date for a little while? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay put for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







