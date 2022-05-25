Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD, and how worried should you be for one Hailey Upton entering tonight’s big season 9 finale?

We should start off here by noting that the writers absolutely want you to be concerned for Upton; just consider the end of last week’s episode? That was an enormous explosion, and this is a show where we have seen main characters die. A prime example of this, of course, comes in the form of Olinsky from years back.

However, most indications entering tonight’s episode suggest that Hailey will make it through the blast, even if she’s not 100% coming out of it in good shape. We just think this entire incident is going to give the Intelligence team even more resolve to do what they feel has to be done. They’re going to take this job seriously, and we absolutely anticipate a few big revelations that come out of this.

Our hope is that in the aftermath of the explosion, no other character ends up meeting a gruesome fate. We’ve certainly seen shows like this execute a bait-and-switch before where they make you feel like one character is danger, only to completely surprise you on the other side with another devastating reveal.

For now, though, we’re feeling reasonably hopeful that Upton makes it through the finale, and that Spiridakos ends up sticking around for season 10 and beyond. Given that Jay Halstead already lost one of the great loves of his life in Erin Lindsay, the last thing that we want is for him to have to say goodbye to another. Upton’s a great member of the team, and she’s also one of the most fearless. Hence, why she ended up getting in this position in the first place.

