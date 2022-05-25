Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Early season 10 discussion

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Are about to see more of the comedy and some of their antics? We’ve got an answer within, plus a further look towards whatever the future may be here.

So where should we start this article? We suppose the best place is noted that there is, alas, no new episode tonight, and nor will there be one for the remainder of the spring or summer. Last week’s graduation installment is meant to be the final one until we get around to the fall. We know already that there is a season 10 coming, though there are a couple of changes you should know in advance.

1. The timeslot – The series is going to be airing at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesdays, which is a half-hour later than usual. Why? The Conners is moving to the 8:00 timeslot, and the network is trying to build a stronger lineup overall on the night.

2. No Jeff Garlin – We’ve known for a good while that this is coming and from our vantage point, this move is significantly better than having a CGI version of him around. It obviously poses some creative challenges for the show moving forward, but we get the impression that there will be a more realistic way that the character is removed from the show moving forward.

You could have easily made the argument that season 9 of The Goldbergs should have been the last one just because graduation felt like a good spot to end it. Yet, we do have faith in the writers; with that in mind, we’re curious to see what they do from here. We expect formal news on a premiere date at some point in the summer, and it should be either late September or early October.

