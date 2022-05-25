The Circle season 5: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s big season 4 finale, what can you see when it comes to The Circle season 5 over at Netflix? Is the show for sure coming back?

The first order of business within this article is rather simple: Making the good news abundantly clear! You will, after all, have a chance to see another season on the streaming service down the road. Back in the late summer of 2021, the streaming service went ahead and greenlit the show for seasons 4 and 5 at the same time. Why do it then? It gives them the ability to ramp up production on two seasons rather quickly, and it gives them flexibility as to when said seasons could air.

One of the reasonings why The Circle is so appealing to Netflix is the simple equation of content versus cost. It gives them a popular unscripted reality show that they can make for a pretty low price tag, at least compared to much of their scripted fare. The show uses the same set every season, and all they really need to do is pay the on-camera talent and also the cast and crew who take part. They also know that they’ll get a reasonably-solid amount of viewers for it.

As for when season 5 of The Circle will premiere, that’s going to be largely up to Netflix’s own discretion. We could conceive a world where a late 2022/early 2023 release is possible, but it’s going to be all about filling some gaps in their lineup. We wouldn’t be shocked if by the end of this year, we hear about a possible season 6 or even season 7, at least so long as the ratings stay solid. Unfortunately, Netflix does not reveal viewership data for any of their shows.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Circle right now

Do you want to see The Circle last for many years beyond season 5?

What did you think about the season 4 finale? Be sure to share in the comments! After that, stick around to get other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







