FBI: Most Wanted season 3 finale: Did Remy, Judge Brooks reunite?

As we prepared for the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 finale tonight on CBS, we were both nervous and terrified for what would be coming.

Remember that this show set the bar high for dramatic shockers this season with what happened with Jess LaCroix. Can you top that? Do you even try?

At the forefront of the story tonight was a case that put the team members’ families in danger. That led to the Bureau having to bring in innocent people and (at least temporarily) put them in hiding. It unified the team in a significant way. We didn’t think that the show would kill off a ton of these people and thankfully, they did. In general, this was an opportunity to create more of a family atmosphere and in a lot of ways, there was a sweetness to how the story ended. The bad guy was caught, and Remy took advantage of the family reunion to tell everyone how great his fellow agents are. (Isn’t it still fun to see Dylan McDermott playing the role of good guy again? We certainly appreciate it.)

After spending time with some loved ones, Remy ended the episode by reuniting with Judge April Brooks and spending a little time with her. We’ll admit that we were expecting the finale to close with something shocking, and that didn’t really happen. Instead, they got off in a car together and drove away. Maybe the two needed this; heck, maybe we all needed this after the show handed over so much carnage earlier on this season. There is no traditional cliffhanger, but do we really need one? Odds are, most everyone will be back for season 3 anyway.

