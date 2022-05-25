The Blacklist season 9 episode 22 (finale): Will Dembe leave Task Force?

With The Blacklist season 9 finale set to arrive on NBC this Friday, this of course leaves us with a number of things to think about. Of course, that includes the status of one Dembe Zuma.

Throughout much of this past episode, Hisham Tawfiq’s character saw himself in the difficult position of towing the line. He had a great deal of affection for the Task Force, but he also had his longstanding loyalty to Raymond Reddington. These are forces that are pulling him in different directions, and that could get even worse before the finale wraps up.

New The Blacklist video!

How could you look at this situation? It’s rather simple. Dembe will want to protect Reddington, or at the very least save him from himself. his feelings could be even more complicated if Weecha is unable to return to the field or if she and Mierce depart Reddington altogether. He would never want James Spader’s character to be alone, and he could feel like now is the time to walk alongside him once more.

When Dembe joined the Task Force, it was because he needed a new direction in his life. Reddington left following the death of Liz, and running the Task Force was not something that appealed to him in the same way. He also could not approve of the death that came along with it. Alongside Reddington now, he could be a calming presence and a source of spiritual influence. Let’s also be honest: Isn’t the show at its best when these two characters are together? It’s been a very good season by and large, but we miss Reddington and Dembe working together very much.

The photo above is from the finale, and it does show Dembe and Harold Cooper working together — but for how long will that really last?

Related

Do you think Dembe and Reddington could team up again before the end of The Blacklist season 9 finale?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

