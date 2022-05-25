New Amsterdam season 4 finale: The Max – Helen wedding shocker!

The New Amsterdam season 4 finale has now officially come and gone, and we’re starting to wonder where the joy is that this show promised…

Do we think that the series will eventually get Max and Helen together in the final season? We’re cautiously optimistic that they will. However, we’re not sure that this can wash away the feeling that we’ve got about how this season ended, and the wedding that didn’t end up happening. Max had the whole place set up for the ceremony on the roof; it was bright and beautiful and it felt very much romantic. Despite everything that happened with the hurricane, he found a way to make it work.

Then, the hammer dropped with just one phone call: Helen said she couldn’t do it. Why? That’s what we are left to wonder now. Something is holding her back, and it feels like we’re reverting back to a version of Helen from the past where she is closed-off in regards to some of her feelings.

If there is a reason for Helen not being there for the wedding, why didn’t she just say it? What makes our feelings about the end all the more complicated is simply that easily, it could’ve been crafted in another way. If Helen ran into an emergency that kept her from being there, it’s going to be weird hearing it in the season 5 premiere. After all, the writers would have made us spend all of the hiatus thinking that she is some awful person for standing him up. Meanwhile, if there is no reason, we’ll be bummed out for her breaking his heart. It feels almost like a no-win scenario for her.

This is a hard pill to swallow after all of the buildup, and then all of the obstacles that the two have faced over the course of the season. It’s also hard to think about the rest of the finale after seeing this ending…

