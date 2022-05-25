NCIS: Hawaii season 2 spoilers: What’s next for Lucy, Whistler?

As we start to prepare now for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 in the fall, what is there to be excited for with Lucy and Whistler?

The good news, at least based on the end of the season 1 finale, is that these two characters are now 100% together. Whistler made her grand gesture and ultimately, Lucy realized that she wanted to find a way to make this work. They’ve had their fair share of problems in the past, but they’re working through them. So long as their relationship is guided by love, they are going to have a chance to figure this out.

Speaking to TV Insider about the events of the finale, showrunner Jan Nash had the following message to pass along — and it is one that leaves us hopeful for the future:

Our goal for this relationship was always that it feel like it was just an organic part of the show and of these characters’ lives. Obviously we just started working on Season 2, but now that we have, what we are really talking about at the beginning of the season is — not that they don’t have issues, they clearly had some issues, but we’re not going to live in those issues. We’re going to live in the space of what does their relationship look like? At the beginning of the season, we’re really just focusing on that. What is it that they want from a relationship and how does that get embodied in our television show?

Hopefully, this means that we won’t be seeing the two split up again in the near future. At this point, we think a story about exploring this relationship is more interesting. It bucks the trend of a “will they or won’t they? dynamic being the only one that works in a procedural. Also, it’s clear these two love each other; why wouldn’t they find a way to make things work? We don’t think that either one of them is going to be leaving the Aloha State anytime soon.

