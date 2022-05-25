Mayans MC season 4 episode 8 spoilers: When carnage looms…

Next week on FX you will see Mayans MC season 4 episode 8 play out, and with that means so much more in the ongoing face-off. From the very start this season it was clearly going to be casualties in the battle between the Mayans and the SOA, and we have a feeling that this is going to be unavoidable now no matter how long the series lasts.

We’ve already lost Coco this season; meanwhile, there was also devastation that came from watching Angel crumble tonight. We have to assume that things are going to get worse long before they get better, especially with the next episode being titled “The Righteous Wrath of an Honorable Man.”

Below, you can check out the full Mayans MC season 4 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

The Mayans bring death to SOA’s doorstep.

Yes, that is all you are getting. That alone makes it clear that there’s probably a lot the producers are trying to keep under wraps for the time being. There are still a few more episodes still to go this season and after that, we start to move towards completely uncertain territory. Will FX give the a show a season 5? We sure hope so, even if that is the final season. At this point, there’s a definite need to get more in the way of closure.

