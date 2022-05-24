Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 spoilers: Director explains Darth Vader return

We know that the story of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi is very much geared around the title character, as it 100% should be.

With that being said, though, you cannot talk about Obi-Wan without talking about Anakin. Their relationship is what makes the events of Revenge of the Sith all the more heartbreaking; we saw the devastation and the pain Ewan McGregor’s character suffered. The Disney+ show is set ten years after the events of Episode III and within this story, you will be able to check in on the person Obi-Wan is. How much has the trauma of Vader defined the person he has become?

Speaking to TVLine, Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow notes that Vader’s return is something the creative team put a lot of thought into. This isn’t going to be something done for shock value and really, it will inform much of the title character’s journey to come:

“Bringing back Vader [is] obviously something you don’t want to do lightly, and you don’t want to do it just for the sake of doing it … When we started really looking at Obi-Wan’s life and saying, ‘Who’s important in his life? What in his past has affected him?’ so much of that connects back to Anakin that it just felt very organic that it would be part of this series from where we’re coming out in the history.”

Even though there are only six episodes to the first season (and no word on what the future will hold), we do think there is a lot of ground to be covered. There are gaps that can be filled between Episode III and A New Hope, and a challenge creatively is finding new wiggle room and revelations that don’t alter the larger canon. Star Wars is often a delicate balance that way, but we have confidence that Kenobi will pull it off.

