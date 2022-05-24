Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? Where is Maggie Bell in season 4 finale?

Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI following the events of the season 4 finale? Are you concerned over the future of one Maggie Bell?

We knew throughout the end of the season that Maggie would be MIA, and that’s due to Peregrym’s own maternity leave. While we are going to miss having the character around, you should not look at this as any evidence she is leaving the show. Maggie has just been written off for the time being, as she recovers from the incident with sarin gas a little bit earlier this season.

Ultimately, all signs point to Maggie being able to come back in the early going of season 5, so we wouldn’t be concerned about the long-term future of the character at all. Instead, the question becomes how the character will cope and recover from what happened to her. This is not the sort of thing that she will be able to recover from overnight and we’re sure that in general, recovery is going to be quite a process for her. We’re absolutely curious to see where the story goes from here, and also if the show will continue to use Nina Chase here and there. She won’t ever be a replacement for Maggie, but we could still see her stopping by if the situation calls on it.

Just know that Peregrym remains a focal point of the show — and also, that there are no plans at all for FBI to say goodbye anytime soon. The series was just renewed for a couple more seasons, and we can say the same thing about the rest of the franchise at CBS.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now, including more of what the future could hold here

What do you want to see from Missy Peregrym on FBI moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







