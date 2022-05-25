Magnum PI season 5: What could be next for Magnum and Higgins?

It’s clear at this point that the majority of Magnum PI fans want to see another season somewhere — it’s also clear that studio Universal TV is looking for another home.

Will that actually happen? That is the metaphorical million-dollar question at this point. It’s impossible to read what prospective networks and streaming services the studio is reaching out to, but we assume that they are trying to figure out some sort of way to keep it going — at least for now.

We’ve already listed some of the potential services that would be a good fit for the show so for the sake of this article, let’s move in a slightly different direction. Let’s get into into what the story could be in the event that the show comes back!

For Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins, it’s clear at this point that their relationship will never be the same. They’ve finally admitted to having feelings for each other; not only that, but they’ve kissed! We think of this as an insanely fascinating new direction for the show, mostly because it could shake up so much of their lives if they did get into a relationship.

On the surface, we don’t think either would act that differently on the job — with a few new wrinkles. It’d put more weight into some of their arguments, and also cause them to be even more protective of the other than they were previously. They may also have to figure out how to have lives together way from the job, which they haven’t always done during the show. There’s also the fear that if something goes wrong in their relationship, everything else could fall apart. There’s a lot of fun stuff that could happen, but also a lot of risk. It’s why we hope the writers don’t shy away from any of this stuff — though, of course, we gotta get a season 5 before we can really say too much about any of this in the first place.

So, for now, keep having your voices heard online — let’s hope there will be opportunities to talk about the story in the months ahead.

What do you want to see for Magnum and Higgins on Magnum PI season 5, provided we get it?

