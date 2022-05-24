Is The Resident new tonight over at Fox? Are we going to be seeing season 6 arrive on the network in the relatively near future?

It goes without saying here, but of course we’d love more of the medical drama as soon as possible … but we aren’t going to see it tonight. Last week’s emotional episode (which featured the return of Emily VanCamp via flashbacks) was the season 5 finale. Luckily, we do know that the show has been renewed for a season 6, and we just have to see now when it will be back.

Fox has yet to release their fall schedule as of this writing, but we personally don’t think there’s any mystery as to when the show will return. Based on what we’ve seen over the past few years, the medical drama will air starting in late September or early October. More than likely, it will be at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and help set the stage for some sort of new program after the fact.

So what’s coming up story-wise in season 6? Nothing is official but if we had to guess, we’re more than likely looking at a story that will be about Conrad’s romantic future. There are two different women interested in him in Cade and Billie, and we know that he’s starting to give himself permission to move forward. We don’t get the sense that there’s a love triangle here that will last all of next season; we feel like we’ll see him make a decision, and we’ll see what happens from there moving forward. It’s easy to see why each one of them would be a fantastic partner to him, and we just hope that whoever he doesn’t choose will end up finding a measure of happiness here as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 6?

