NCIS season 20: Show EP on Jimmy Palmer, Jessica Knight’s future

As we look more towards NCIS season 20 now on CBS, we know there’s a lot to be excited about. Think about the cliffhanger from last night! Or, think about the fact that Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight are officially together!

What we saw last night with the two of them kissing is very much atypical for relationships on the show. Often, we’re left to speculate on that … but not so much now with Knight in Shining Palmer.

So why make this move? How will it impact the future? Speaking to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say about it:

That stems from in the past, a lot of the couplings have happened over time a lot more organically than this one is occurring. Tony [Michael Weatherly] and Ziva [Cote de Pablo] were not a thing for a really long time and then they were a thing. Torres [Wilmer Valderrama] and Bishop [Emily Wickersham], again, were not a thing for a really long time and then they were a thing. This time, we just want to go a different route and this route can go anywhere. By getting together sooner, they can break up sooner and then we can be in that space or they can be together. We just didn’t want to slow walk the part that we’ve slow walked before because that enables us to get to places that we haven’t done before.

Hopefully, we aren’t going to see Knight and Palmer break up! Instead, there’s a lot of material to mine from watching the two be together. Remember how nervous Jessica was when she met Victoria Palmer? That could also be something fun to watch play out over time, as well.

