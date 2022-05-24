NCIS: Hawaii season 1 finale: Are Lucy, Whistler back together?

Tonight, NCIS: Hawaii delivered its season 1 finale, and it’s one that contained all sorts of big moments! There was a lot of action, but also a good bit of romance at the same time.

For Lucy and Whistler, the news couldn’t be any more positive. After spending the past little while apart, the two finally realized that they don’t want to go another day without each other. Talking hadn’t worked for Whistler in the way that she had wanted, so she decided to use a different approach tonight: Singing. This grand gesture didn’t seem to work at first but, as she kept her performance going, it did! Lucy has forgiven her for the past and now, they are ready to move forward together. ‘Shippers rejoice!

Unfortunately for Jane, we don’t think she’s as lucky in love, or at least not yet. It’s hard when you’re interested in someone in Joe who has a life back in DC, and there is zero way you can give up your job and the family you’ve established in the islands. We don’t think this story is 100% over yet, but we’ll have to see about that in the already-renewed season 2. In general, we foresee that the show will continue to balance out some of these relationships with high-stakes cases and issues that impact the entire team.

Do we think this episode gave us some things to look forward to in season 2? Absolutely, but they also made sure to not leave us with some devastating cliffhanger where we’re left screaming at the TV. It’s easy to be thrilled with what we had here from start to finish.

