Better Call Saul season 6: Patrick Fabian on Howard Hamlin’s death

We knew entering Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 that something big was going to happen. However, we did not realize that something big necessarily equaled Howard Hamlin getting killed off. Not only that, but there was also the way in which it happened.

Ultimately, Lalo killing Patrick Fabian’s character right in front of Jimmy and Kim says a lot about his perception of the power dynamic. It also is a reminder that he does not want any loose ends or people who know him to be alive.

Patrick was often an unsung hero on this show, but he was phenomenal in what is now his swan song. He was informed prior to the season that he wouldn’t make it to the end, but still didn’t know all the particulars until he got the script for the episode. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what he had to say about his character’s endgame, and how it started perhaps earlier than you would at first think:

By the time Lalo comes in during that final scene, I had a sense of dread when I was reading it. It was so abrupt and such a turn. But it also feels like Howard is done in that office scene with Cliff [Ed Begley Jr.]. He tries to explain it, but Cliff is like, ‘It’s over. Even if you’re right, it’s over.’ Jimmy and Kim have undressed him in his own office and exposed him. It’s a humiliation of untold proportions, and then the final scene is just a real gut punch.

Of course, we think that this moment has to change Kim and Jimmy on a fundamental level. These are not just pranks anymore. This is a reminder of how big and crazy the world is now around them (not to mention deadly).

