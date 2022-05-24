All American season 4 finale: Did Spencer and Olivia break up?

What happened at the end of the All American season 4 finale? Let’s just say that tonight’s episode could be a game-changer across many fronts.

For Spencer and Olivia, for example, it appears their relationship could be at a near-impossible crossroads. Spencer has finally gotten closer to making his college football dreams into a reality. A big reason for that? His coach.

Unfortunately, Olivia at the same time is planning an expose on said coach, who has his fair share of skeletons in the closet. The two haven’t necessarily broken up, but at the same time this could be a difficult thing for them to get past. This is an instance where their passions are in complete contrast to each other.

Speaking to TVLine, star Daniel Ezra breaks down this dilemma, and the struggle it is going to present for them moving forward:

“In that moment, he wants to fight for his relationship. I think it’s the most important thing to him … [Having] her now, suddenly, in direct conflict with his football dreams… I don’t think he ever entertained any scenario where the two of them would be on actual opposing sides.”

We don’t think that any of this is going to be resolved right away in the new season, but what Spencer may realize over time is that with talent and hard work, he will find other opportunities. Exposing a college coach for various indiscretions is a little bit harder, especially when you consider that there are a lot of people not willing to do it. Ruffling feathers could cause a university to lose a money, and there are often ethical debates that permeate their way through these college communities.

