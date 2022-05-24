FBI season 5 premiere date hopes: When’s it returning to CBS?

Following the end of season 4 on CBS, are you interested in learning about the FBI season 5 premiere date? What about more news on what’s to come?

The first order of business at present here is pretty clear: Reminding you that there is more with this show coming down the road! The network has already greenlit the flagship crime procedural for two more seasons, and the same goes for both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. The entire franchise is not going anywhere in the near future!

Another thing that is worth noting is that Missy Peregrym is slated to be coming back as Maggie. She’s been on maternity leave over the past few episodes, which was written into the script by way of a sarin gas attack and subsequent recovery. We wouldn’t be surprised if Shantel VanSanten comes back at some point as Nina Chase, but she’s not going to be a de-facto replacement.

For the time being, we can tell you that FBI season 5 is going to be premiering on CBS Tuesday nights this fall, and in the same timeslot that it was in throughout the past year. It will be joined, of course, by the other shows in the franchise.

Possible premiere dates!

While CBS has not confirmed anything at the moment, we would say that new episodes are going to arrive either in late September or early October. A full trailer / promo will probably be assembled in the weeks leading up to the shows coming back. Story-wise FBI knows what it is; there’s not going to be that much of a need to change things up.

Note that the network pulling tonight’s previously-scheduled finale will have no bearing on a season 5 premiere date. We will speak more to whether the finale will ever air down the road.

