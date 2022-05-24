FBI: Most Wanted season 3 finale spoilers: Dylan McDermott on huge case

Tomorrow night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 finale, and we’ve got it on good authority that it’s going to be big. How do we know that? Well, said authority is none other than series star Dylan McDermott!

Since the Law & Order: Organized Crime alum first came on board as Remy Scott, we’ve come to see a lot of different sides to him. We’ve seen him as a hero, a man forever mourning his brother, and also someone who knows how to put others before himself. He will especially need the latter in this upcoming episode, given that he and the team are facing a different sort of stakes than usual. In particular, their loved ones are the people in the most danger! Even if agents grow somewhat jaded to the job over the years, it is impossible to be in a story like this.

Here is more of what McDermott had to say to TV Insider as he set the stage for this huge installment:

This is a heightened episode because our families are at risk, and that is something that really we haven’t seen before. Every one of the team’s families’ members are threatened, so that really heightens the case and we have to put them in a safe house to make sure that they’re secure and [safe]. That was really something extra that happens in this particular episode, which I think makes everyone be on edge more so than they normally are.

So this is a very formidable opponent that we’re facing in Sarkov [Rudolf Martin]. That’s something that I think Remy is well aware of. This guy has money, he has weapons, he has chemical weapons, and he has resources around the planet. So Remy and the team know that they’re probably up against one of the most heinous criminals of all time.

Odds are, there’s going to be a surprise at the end of this, as well — how can there not be? Just think about what we’ve seen from the show so far!

