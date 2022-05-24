Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? A look to season 6 episode 18

Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we about to have a chance to behold season 6 episode 18, otherwise known as the series finale?

It goes without saying, but there’s absolutely a lot of emotional stuff coming, and you will have a chance to see it tonight. The finale is titled “Us,” and it seems to be airing for the hour it is typically allotted. Apologies to those who hoped that we could be seeing an extended episode.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see what we have to say about what will be coming in this final episode. Once you watch that, be sure to then SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there will be other updates the rest of the way.

So what will you see over the course of this hour? There isn’t a ton of news out there about the episode, but it seems as though Rebecca’s funeral will be a focal point for a lot of it. We also keep hearing analogies like “a warm hug” to describe the story. Odds are, this is meant to be a comforting tribute to the show and its characters more so than an hour stuffed full of bombshells and major plot twists. The thing that bums us out preemptively is that it feels like there are so many stories coming and it’s going to be impossible to pay all of them off.

Is this really going to be the end for this franchise? We’d personally love for there to be more, but it just doesn’t seem in the cards. Creator Dan Fogelman has said in the past that he is not planning anything within the This Is Us world, so we need to take the episode simply as it is — don’t think that it is going to dovetail off into some other super-emotional stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you want to see on the This Is Us series finale?

Are you sad that we are at the end of the road for the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss out on anything. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







