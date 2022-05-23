Black Mirror season 6: Is it finally happening at Netflix?

Are we inching ever closer to Black Mirror season 6 seeing the light of day? It’s been a long time coming, but the anthology may be on its way back.

According to a new report right now from Variety, the Charlie Brooker-produced series is currently in the process of casting a new season. This show is notoriously secretive and with that, there’s a chance we may not hear a lot more until filming is wrapped and it is closer to the premiere.

It has been almost three years since the last season of the show arrived on Netflix, and this certainly raises a big question. What in the world has been happening since then? Well, for starters, we’ve all been living our own dystopian Black Mirror episode for over two years now; jokes aside, this is one of those shows that works the best when a good story is formulated in advance. We don’t get the sense that Brooker is ever desperate to rush things along. Once there’s some good stories to tell, he will tell them. We understand that there have also been rights issues that have needed to play out over the past couple of years; blame the business side of the industry for that.

The aforementioned report notes that season 6 will have more episodes than the reasonably short season 5 and to the surprise of no one, these episodes will be cinematic in scope. Our hope is just that viewers come back to Black Mirror after so much time away, and that Brooker does a great job of bringing new ideas to the table that are relevant to who we all are now as people.

