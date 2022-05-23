NCIS season 19: Why is Mark Harmon still in credits? CBS boss explains

As we approach the end of NCIS season 19 tonight on CBS, what better time is there to discuss a longstanding mystery?

In particular here, we are discussing the one pertaining to Mark Harmon still being in the show’s opening credits, even though he left the series all the way back in episode 4. What’s the reason for this? We know that a lot of people have taken it as a sign that he could be coming back to the show, though that may not 100% be the case.

In a new piece over at TVLine, CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl was asked about Harmon’s continued presence in the credits, and he attributed it to the show being in “transition” this year. We know that they’ve moved from Harmon over to Gary Cole as the lead, and we tend to think that not replacing Gibbs right away makes it feel like like Parker is trying to live up to his standards. (We’ve also wondered if Harmon’s inclusion has to do with something contractual, at least for this season since he appeared on the show.)

So will Harmon continued to be featured in season 20? Kahl noted that his status is “something we might look at going forward.” We wouldn’t be surprised if Mark is removed next season, but such things are still hard to predict. David McCallum remains in the opening despite only appearing in a handful of episodes as of late. The show can technically do whatever they want with all of this, but know that the door will always be open for Mark to come back. It doesn’t matter if he is featured in the credits or not.

