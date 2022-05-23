Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s big season 3 finale, what better time than the present to discuss Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 at CBS? Is it for sure happening?

The first thing that we should note here is, of course, the fact that there are more episodes coming down the road! Earlier this year, the network renewed both Bob Hearts Abishola and The Neighborhood at the same time. Both shows are a part of a solid, steady lineup for them, and neither of them require all that much of a promotional campaign. Because of that, they are solid, easy investments for the network to make. We also think CBS wants to stay in the Chuck Lorre business with Bob Hearts Abishola, especially since they recently canceled two of his other shows in B Positive and United States of Al.

When it comes to the finer details of season 4, we personally believe the network will stay at the 22-episode order for the new season, mostly because there is no reason for them to narrow it down. Also, we tend to think that they will kick things off in either late September or early October. This is not a network known for taking big swings with their schedule, and there is no reason to think that they will start to do this now.

For the time being, we expect that the official date for season 4 will be announced in a month or two, with the same being said for a lot other shows across the board. The first previews, meanwhile, should come out once we get to either late August or early September.

