NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere date hopes for Vanessa Lachey, cast

Following tonight’s big finale, what can you hope for when it comes to an NCIS: Hawaii season 2? Is there a lot to be excited about?

The best thing that we can report entering this piece is that there is another season coming for the Vanessa Lachey series. This was announced some time ago, and it’s been nice to have this sort of positive reassurance from the network that there is nothing to worry about. It’s developed a loyal following over time, and we also think that it’s really found its voice and the chemistry between a lot of the cast.

Now that we’ve settled all of that when it comes to the future, let’s go ahead and get to the next order of business right now: When the show is going to premiere. The earliest that we’d expect to see the show back is in late September — CBS has confirmed that it will retain its Monday timeslot, but they have said anything further than that for now. We foresee another 20-22 episodes, and structurally, a show that feels pretty similar to what we had this time around. Maybe there will be a few new characters, but the feel of the show won’t be altogether different.

Could there be another crossover between the Hawaii show and the flagship NCIS? We wouldn’t rule that out either, even if nothing is confirmed for now. The primary focus here will continue to be the characters we’ve come to know and love over time, and we don’t think the team is going to deviate from that all that much.

Expect a more formal premiere date for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 a little bit later in the summer, and the same can be said for most of the other shows at the network, as well.

