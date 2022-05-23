Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 1 episode 22 cap things off in a big way very soon?

We don’t want to keep you waiting before getting to the good stuff, so let’s go ahead and dive into everything now: You are going to see more of the Vanessa Lachey series in a matter of hours! The season 1 finale is titled “Ohana” and we feel like there are going to be some warm, comforting moments. Yet, you also have to remember that this is the show in the NCIS world; because of that, there’s bound to be a certain amount of action, as well.

If you want to see a few more details now on what is coming up, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 22 synopsis:

“Ohana” – Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj) continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between the U.S. and eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie’s advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning Lucy back, on the conclusion of the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We have a feeling that not every story is going to be tied together fully in this episode, but we’re at least hoping for big things from Lucy and Whistler. We don’t think it’s too early to pair the two up again, mostly in that we know that the feelings are already there between the two. We know that it’s a little bit different from your standard will-they-or-won’t-they plotline, and that is okay.

