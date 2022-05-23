Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Early season 4 hopes

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? What is there to look forward to now when it comes to the future of this franchise?

Just like you would imagine, there is a lot that we have to say about what lies ahead, so where do we start off? Well, we should go ahead and be the bearer of bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Beyond just that, there isn’t one for the foreseeable future. While we do know that the Rob Lowe series has been renewed already for a season 4, Fox has yet to announce a premiere date. Not only that, but they haven’t even revealed their fall schedule!

It is pretty unusual for us to be on the other side of upfronts and not know what the network is planning insofar as their fall lineup goes; we can’t say with certainty that Lone Star will be on in the fall or not. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if it is held until midseason, mostly so that Fox can use the fall to launch a new show alongside the flagship. Meanwhile, they can then pair Lone Star with another program for some of the winter like what they did with The Cleaning Lady. This strategy proved more effective in the winter than it did the fall, but they’ve got plenty of options at their disposal.

As for what we want to see moving into season 4, we know that a good bit of it will probably revolve around more daring rescues and a big event that defines the first few episodes. We’d also love to see some celebratory moments for Carlos and TK following their engagement!

