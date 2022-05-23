Stranger Things 4 final trailer: A simple roll of the dice

With the epic return coming in just a matter of days Netflix has released their final trailer for Stranger Things 4. Are you ready for the whole world to be upside down?

This new trailer (see below), does contain new footage, and it gives you that perfect mix of nostalgia with supernatural elements and utter carnage. These characters are about to uncover something big, and we think we’re gearing up for what’s going to be the most ambitious season so far. We know that each episode carried with it an enormous price tag, and that’s due to everything from the large cast to all the special effects.

Despite all of this, we are still pleased the Duffer Brothers are not forgetting the little moments that make us smile. Take, for example, one featuring a twenty-sided die. Remember those? (Heck, many of you may still love them if you play Dungeons and Dragons with any regularity.)

There are some early reviews out for season 4 today, with some of the reception being somewhat mixed. Horror makes its presence felt in a big way this season, and there’s a lot of praise out there for the show’s epic nature and escalating tension. With that being said, is there such a thing as too much of a good thing? A lot of these episodes are extremely long in length, and that could raise some questions about pacing.

Remember that the first seven episodes of the season are the ones comprising Volume 1. The final two episodes, meanwhile, are going to be streaming on July 1.

