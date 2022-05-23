All American season 5 premiere date hopes: When will it air on The CW?

Following tonight’s big finale, are you curious to learn a little bit more about All American season 5? Is the show for sure coming back?

Before we dive further into anything here, the top order of business we have is confirming that there will, in fact, be more of the football drama down the road! This was confirmed earlier this year by The CW, and that’s a comfort given all of the different shows we’ve seen get the metaphorical axe over the past month. All American is one of the network’s best shows in terms of its streaming performance; it has the potential to go on for a little while still.

We’ll admit that at one point, we were concerned that the story wouldn’t feel the same after Spencer’s graduation from high school. Yet, it presses on, and it’s clear at this point there’s a lot of material to be mined from the college world. It’s taken on a lot of interesting, topical stories like NIL and we tend to think that will continue to be a part of where things go from here.

Now, let’s get into possible premiere dates. The CW has already included All American (and its spin-off All American: Homecoming) on its fall schedule, and we tend to think both will be back at some point in October. Our feeling is that you’ll see it within the first couple of weeks of the month, since this is what we’ve seen in the past.

If there’s one piece of advice we’d give the writers moving forward, it is to seize the moment and paint every story as a big one. With the network potentially set to be sold in the near future, you never know when the show could be over.

