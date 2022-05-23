New Amsterdam season 4 finale spoilers: Show boss talks big cliffhanger

Tomorrow night on NBC, we know that the New Amsterdam season 4 finale is coming. So what are you going to see from start to finish there?

We know that on the surface, the top story is going to be the wedding of Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe — or, at the very least, the hope that these two could have their wedding. There’s a huge storm that could threaten to derail the entire celebration! There’s also questions still about the future of the hospital, plus the relationship status of some other key couples across the universe.

Over the years, New Amsterdam has been a show that loves its cliffhangers and with that, you really shouldn’t be shocked by the news that more are coming!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what executive producer David Schulner had to say on the subject:

…Season 1, we got to do a great cliffhanger. Season 2 we were robbed of that because we didn’t get to finish filming our season because of [the health crisis]. Season 3 was Max and Sharpe finally getting together and us closing the door on the audience before they could see what happens next. So cliffhangers are something that we obviously love to do, and love to give our audience that kind of anticipation for next season, so you can definitely expect something.

Whatever the cliffhanger is entering this finale, we do believe emotions are going to be heightened further because of the news that season 5 will be the final one. That’s an unavoidable part of everything that we discuss here. Schulner and the writers have to know in the back of their mind that they are building towards the final 13 episodes starting in the fall, and they can’t deviate all that far from this particular course.

