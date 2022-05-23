The Neighborhood season 5 premiere date hopes on CBS

Following tonight’s big season 4 finale, are you curious to learn The Neighborhood season 5 premiere date at CBS? Do we at least have a good feeling that the show is coming back?

Let’s start off with the good news that the series has been 100% renewed! This news was announced some time ago alongside Bob Hearts Abishola. This show is a staple of the network at this point; the ratings are solid and even if it doesn’t get a lot of mainstream attention, it doesn’t need to be in order to be successful. That’s probably a part of what makes it so appealing for the network; they don’t have to put a lot of promotion into the comedy for it to do well, and it can just generate some solid money on its own without too much of a problem.

So when could The Neighborhood season 5 premiere? Think in terms of this fall, most likely the end of September or the start of October. There is no official date as of yet, and we don’t expect one to be revealed for at least another month.

As we prepare for the new season, we do know that there is one major change coming for the show behind the scenes. Meg DeLoatch has departed as showrunner after one year on the job and with that, the sitcom will need to find a new creative voice to steer it forward. Having a new boss for the third time in three seasons could be a lot for the cast and crew, and we hope that whoever arrives next will offer up some stability, while building on some of the successes of season 4. The Neighborhood has done a great job of balancing humor with some serious issues; this genre has always been gone at introducing topical subject matter to viewers who don’t often get it otherwise.

