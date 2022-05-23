The Boys season 3: Was one scene was TOO crazy for Jensen Ackles?

It’s not going to be a surprise to anyone out there that the upcoming The Boys season 3 is going to be crazy. Isn’t that the way of the world for this show?

Well, one of the things that we know about this particular story is that they love to push the envelope in just about every way possible. We’ve seen Eric Kripke and the team cross the line on a number of occasions and, oddly, almost all of its works for these characters. Homelander, for example, is an awful human being. He has no problem giving in to some of his most insane of impulses.

Watch our review now for the season 2 finale of The Boys! There’s a lot that we get into below, so we highly suggest that you check that out. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming that we don’t want to miss.

Jensen Ackles is the newcomer this season as Soldier Boy, and of course for him, season 3 was a crash course in all sorts of crazy. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is just some of what he had to say about his role:

It’s Captain America on his a– … It’s as if Captain America gave up superheroism and was just your drunk and inappropriate uncle.

So was there something in season 3 that was too crazy, even for him? Well, the same report notes that at one point, Kripke received a call from Jensen that went something along the lines of this: “As a father of three, and a son and a husband and a self-respecting human being, I can’t do this. I didn’t know where my line was, but you found it.”

Neither party 100% specified what the request was that Ackles had to say no to, but we imagine that we’ll figure that out in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 3, let alone Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







