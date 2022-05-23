Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 return date over at AMC

In the wake of tonight being the last episode before a hiatus, it makes sense to want the Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 return date, right?

Well, within this piece, we’re happy to come bearing some good news! You will, after all, be seeing the Bob Odenkirk drama back before a considerably long period of time.

New Better Call Saul video! Take a look below if you want to watch our most-recent discussion on the show. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for other updates.

AMC has already confirmed that episode 8 is slated to premiere on Monday, July 11. After that, the show will air every week until the series finale arrives on August 15. Because we’re so far away from that point as of right now, we unfortunately aren’t able to share a whole lot of information beyond said date like a title or a synopsis. Just know that there is a TON of ground to cover over the remaining episodes, not that this comes as all that much of a surprise to anyone out there.

So what are we expecting across the final six episodes? There are going to be a lot of emotional moments as we start to see the original Jimmy McGill wither away more and more as Saul Goodman takes over. We’ll likely see more of Gene in the future, and maybe get a far better sense of what the endgame for the series actually is. While we know that there aren’t always a ton of happy endings in this world, we’re holding out hope that one could theoretically be possible for this character, even if it seems reasonably hard to obtain at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you most want to see on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7?

How do you think this story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, we suggest that you also keep coming back for other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







