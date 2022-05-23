Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into season 19 episode 21, otherwise known as the all-important finale?

It goes without saying, but there is absolutely a lot to look forward to within this episode! Through this episode, we’re going to be seeing a huge story revolving around Gary Cole and his character of Alden Parker. Unfortunately, it’s not the sort of story that will bring happiness to his doorstep; instead, this is one that could alter the entire course of his career.

If you haven’t seen the full NCIS season 19 episode 21 synopsis as of yet, we do tend to think it sets the stage for much of what is coming up next:

“Birds of a Feather” – When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line in order to buy time and uncover the truth, on the 19th season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In this episode, you will meet both Parker’s ex-wife and also a one-time partner, so consider all of this a nice little window into his soul. Won’t it be nice to learn more about what makes the guy tick? Of course, we wish it was coming under better circumstances.

Is there a chance that there could be a big cliffhanger at the end of all of this?

It’s NCIS we’re talking about here! It’d ultimately be more of a shock if we didn’t have something like that, given what we see with this show much of the time.

