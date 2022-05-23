Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Are we about to dive head-first into some more action-packed content with our favorite characters?

It goes without saying, but of course we’d love to see more of Angela Bassett and the rest of the cast in a matter of hours. Yet, it’s just not something that is going to happen. Last week was the finale! Because of that, we’re going to be waiting until the fall to learn more about what lies ahead here. We should note that technically, Fox has not confirmed that 9-1-1 will be back on the fall schedule, but we tend to be pretty optimistic that it is going to happen. Why in the world wouldn’t it be?

The first order of business when the show returns will be updating us on some of these characters and relationships. Buck and Taylor, for example, ended things at the end of season 5. Where are the two of them now? Meanwhile, where are things when it comes to Chimney and Maddie? Their personal relationship has been on the back-burner for a little while now, but is it possible that this could change?

We think that in general, this season is going to be full of surprises, there’s going to be a lot of action and odds are, we’re going to be seeing some sort of huge disaster pretty close to the start. This is one of the things that is pretty continuous from one season to the next. Lives will be put in danger and most likely, the crisis will span for several episodes.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s just hope that there’s a preview or some sort of casting news over the course of the summer!

