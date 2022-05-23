The Blacklist season 9 episode 22 (finale) photo: Panabaker returns!

We know that there is a lot of important stuff happening on The Blacklist season 9 finale next week — and when that is the case, it’s always a good idea to call Panabaker!

In the photo above, you can get your confirmation that Deirdre Lovejoy is coming back as Cynthia, and we have a suspicion already what her role could end up being.

Based on the photo above, it looks as though Panabaker is interviewing someone back at the post office, and there’s a good chance (at least based on the back of their head) that this person is Marvin. We know that the Task Force desperately needs to get him behind bars, at least long enough to ensure that Harold’s good name is cleared in the death of Doug Koster. This is an issue that he has been dealing with for most of the season and unfortunately, it didn’t quite seem like there was going to be an easy escape for him in the slightest.

If the Task Force does have Marvin in custody, they will need to tread lightly here. We know already that Reddington is going to do whatever he can in order to get him back, and that could end up putting a lot of people into a pretty precarious position. He can’t risk Marvin staying alive, as he know that he could potentially out him as a mole working alongside the FBI. That’s an enormous risk, and one that 100% he will not want to take in the slightest.

What do you want to see from Panabaker moving into the Blacklist season 9 finale?

