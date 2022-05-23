When Calls the Heart season 9 finale: Are Elizabeth, Lucas engaged?

We entered the When Calls the Heart season 9 finale hoping that there would be an engagement for Elizabeth and Lucas. Yet, nothing was a sure thing! A few minutes out from the end of the episode, we were starting to think that it wasn’t going to happen.

Then, the right moment came about at the end of the hour, when Lucas revealed that he spoke to her father on the phone as opposed to going out to Hamilton. At this point, he then got down on one knee and popped the question. Elizabeth said yes!

We don’t think there was ever going to be any drama about whether or not she’d agree to marry him; heck, there was never any drama about if Lucas wanted to propose. Once she chose to be with him, the show never really spent a lot of time debating whether or not they would get to this point. It was all a matter of when and the finale was the best time to do it.

While we remain confident the show is going to get a season 10 finale, you never know for sure what’s going to happen when you are writing the scripts. With that, the goal here was to clearly give an ending that would work as a fitting conclusion to Elizabeth and Lucas’ journey just in case. If the show comes back, then the writers can start to plan towards some sort of epic wedding for these characters, which we would very much enjoy watching. Think in terms of how much Hope Valley would help them celebrate.

For now, let’s just rejoice in that wonderful proposal, and how excited Little Jack was every step of the way.

