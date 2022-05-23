Is Jack Wagner leaving When Calls the Heart? Is Bill going to be okay?

Is Jack Wagner leaving When Calls the Heart following the events of the season 9 finale? How concerned should we be right now for Bill?

Well, we saw over the course of the episode tonight Bill present Elizabeth with his last will and testament, as he realizes that he needs care and he wants to be prepared. He could be off to Union City but for now, his affairs are properly in order. (Is anyone else so delighted by how Bill’s mood changes whenever he sees Little Jack?)

We know that Wagner has been around since the very early days of the Hallmark Channel series and with that in mind, we understand why there could be some concerns out there. Personally, our hope is that when he comes back in season 10 (provided it gets renewed and he does, fingers crossed!), he’s in better shape and any concerns that are out there are very much in the past.

Even when Bill left, there was a lighthearted scene with him and Molly — his charm is still there, and that of course gives us hope!

We consider this ending with Jack’s character pretty standard to what we’ve seen on When Calls the Heart over the years. Every now and then, a season ends with a major character departing town. Often, they come back in the next season or have been back for some time come the premiere. Every now and then, though, there are exceptions — we can’t be the only one out there who misses Dr. Carson, right? We’re still hoping that he and Faith are going to reunite at some point down the road, if possible.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now, including more on the long-term future and season 10

How worried are you for Bill following the When Calls the Heart season 9 finale?

Where do you think things will go for him moving forward? Let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stay at the site for some additional updates you will not want to miss over time here. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







