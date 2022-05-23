Ridley Road season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at PBS?

Following the big finale over at PBS, will there be a Ridley Road season 2 renewal? Or, is this show officially one and done? There is a lot to get into within this particular article.

So where do we begin here? We suppose the best possible place is getting some of the bad news out of the way: For the time being, nothing has been altogether confirmed in regards to the show’s future. It was billed as a limited series and with that, there was a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end planned from the start. Despite this being a story set in the past, we’re not sure that the themes here could be any more timely.

We do think that there is room to explore more within this world? Absolutely, but it would take the right story and a proper reason to assemble most of these players back together. It’s also worth noting that these decisions would be made primarily by the folks over at the BBC more than those at PBS in America, though the show’s stateside performance could influence it to some degree.

There is no timetable as to when more episodes could be announced. If you have followed British television over the years, then you know that they often don’t hurry to set a timetable on just about anything. They move the story forward at their own terms and often make sure their episode count is compact. This is not a world where dramas often get 20+ episode seasons or ten years in order to thrive.

Also, British series tend to also know when to leave well enough alone. Remember, they didn’t order another season of Bodyguard despite the Richard Madden series being one of the most popular programs over there in years.

